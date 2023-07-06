A new era is now underway at Hibs as manager Grant Scott continues to transform the team. With the club undergoing multiple changes over the last two months, fans will have their first chance to support their team and see many of the new signings next Sunday as they take on Montrose at Meadowbank Stadium. Two days after they take on the SWPL2 Champions, Hibs will fly out to Cork in the Republic of Ireland to undergo an intense six-day training camp. During this time, Scott’s team will take on Cork City on July 22nd.

Upon returning to the capital, Newcastle United will be Hibs’ next opposition, with the side taking on the third-division champions on July 30th. A midweek game against Queen’s Park quickly follows on August 2nd before ending their preseason schedule against Kilmarnock on August 6th. All games bar the one against Cork City will be taking place at Meadowbank Stadium. Tickets are now available for all the fixtures hosted in Scotland which can be purchased on Fanbase. Prices for general admission are placed between £4-£8 while a family ticket costs £16.

The SWPL season kicks off on August 13th with Hibs set to travel to league champions Glasgow City for the opening day as Grant Scott takes on his former club in his first competitive game. The Edinburgh side’s first home game will come the very next Sunday as they take on Montrose on August 20th.