Hibs confirm ticket details for David Gray testimonial event

Hibs have confirmed the details for David Gray’s testimonial dinner later this year.
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 17:27 BST

The Easter Road side announced at the start of the month that the captain-turned-coach would be honoured with a testimonial and associated events later this year as a mark of gratitude for his service to Hibs as player, skipper, interim head coach, and member of the management team.

The 35-year-old is idolised by Hibs supporters for his injury-time goal in the 2016 Scottish Cup final that marked the team’s first win in the competition in 114 years, and they will be able to pay tribute to him at his testimonial dinner this autumn. Fixed for the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on Saturday September 9, the testimonial organisers are expected to confirm the running order for the black-tie evening in the coming weeks, along with entertainment acts as well and interviews.

Fans can buy tickets at three levels – Premium (£175), which entitles buyers to a ten-person prime location table with wine and beer and three-course dinner; Gold (£125) which secures a table for ten with wine, three-course meal, and a location in the middle of the room, and 90+2 (£92) which is available as single seats and comes with three-course dinner. Further events will be organised later this year while a testimonial match will be held at Easter Road on Sunday October 15, with opposition still to be confirmed.

David Gray will mark ten years at Hibs next summer. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS GroupDavid Gray will mark ten years at Hibs next summer. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS Group
Gray began his football career with Hearts before joining Manchester United in 2004. Loan spells with Royal Antwerp, Crewe Alexandra, and Plymouth followed before a permanent move to Preston North End in 2010. Stevenage and Burton Albion were his next ports of call before he returned to Scotland to sign for Hibs in the summer of 2014.

He scored 15 times in 177 games, including goals in Europe as well as domestic cups and the league. He hung up his boots in 2021 to take up his current role as first-team coach but was thrust into the limelight with two spells as caretaker boss during the 2021/22 campaign following the departures of Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney, leading Hibs in the League Cup final during his first spell.

