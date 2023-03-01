Supporters will be able to stream the league fixture for £12.99 as Michael Beale’s side visit the Capital. The two previous meetings between the teams this season have produced a total of nine goals, two red cards, and no shortage of incidents.

Josh Campbell struck an injury-time equaliser in August to earn a 2-2 draw against the Gers, then managed by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, after John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos had seen red, while Hibs twice led at Ibrox before going down 3-2 in the first game back after the World Cup break in mid-December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matches between the two sides are rarely dull, and Lee Johnson will hope his side can continue their good form since the turn of the year with just one defeat in the league. However they have to navigate a tricky trip to Livingston his weekend and travel to Celtic after hosting the Light Blues.

Rangers' Scott Arfield and Marijan Čabraja of Hibs vie for the ball during the last Easter Road meeting between Hibs and Rangers

Hibs have also announced plans for a special tribute to executive chairman and owner Ron Gordon, who passed away last month. Further details will be confirmed in due course by the club.