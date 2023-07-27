Hibs confirm Will Fish return - with decision made on European involvement

The 20-year-old moved to Easter Road on a temporary basis last summer but it wasn’t until January this year, following the sale of Ryan Porteous to Watford, that he was consistently involved in the first team. During his 21 appearances he scored three goals and formed a successful partnership at the back with Paul Hanlon, who was on Wednesday confirmed as the club’s new captain.

Fish’s return, which will be reviewed in January 2024, has been one of the worst-kept secrets of the transfer window, with Hibs chiefs privately hoping that a return for the centre-back might be sorted ahead of the club’s involvement in the UEFA Europa Conference League. But after featuring for his parent club in pre-season, including appearances in friendly matches against Leeds in Oslo and Olympique Lyonnais at Murrayfield, he was included in a youthful United squad for a fixture against Wrexham in San Diego, California at the Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday.

He played the full 90 minutes for Travis Binnion’s Red Devils side in a 3-1 defeat, with first-team boss Erik ten Hag watching on, before leaving Los Angeles on Wednesday to fly back to the UK while his team-mates are in Andorra preparing to face Inter Club d’Escaldes.

Manchester United defender Will Fish has rejoined Hibs on a season-long loan deal. Picture: Cameron Allan / Hibernian FC

However, with Fish already registered as a player, he could make his second debut for the Capital club when they take on Inter in the second leg of their qualifier at Easter Road next Thursday. UEFA’s squad list for Hibs was published prior to the club announcing Fish’s return, with the on-loan Old Trafford stopper wearing the number five shirt for the upcoming campaign.

Fish’s return, coupled with the arrival of Riley Harbottle last week, means Lee Johnson now has his preferred four first-team centre-backs and attentions will now turn to bringing in further reinforcements in attacking areas before the transfer window closes.