Hibs confirm winger's departure as homeland club secures free transfer

Hibs have confirmed the exit of another player, taking the total number of summer departures so far to seven.
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST

Runar Hauge is the latest to leave Easter Road, the winger returning to his homeland with FK Jerv on a free transfer. Jerv, which means ‘wolverine’ in Norwegian, play in the southern part of the country and compete in the second-tier OBOS-ligaen following their relegation from the Eliteserien last season. They currently lie eighth out of 16 teams with 15 matches played.

The 21-year-old joined Hibs in January 2022 as the second of two signings from Bodø/Glimt along with Elias Melkersen and made his debut in a goalless draw with Dundee in March that year. He spent the first half of last season on loan with Dundalk in the League of Ireland Premier Division, scoring twice and setting up a third in 12 games, but struggled with injuries on his return to Edinburgh.

Hauge recovered to feature sporadically for the development side and was involved as Hibs won the SPFL Reserve League title with an unbeaten campaign. His time in the Capital looked to be all but over after he wasn’t included in the pre-season trip to Spain and played no part in the development side’s first two friendly matches against Dunbar United and Berwick Rangers.

Runar Hauge is leaving Hibs to join FK Jerv in his homeland. Picture: Craig Foy/SNS GroupRunar Hauge is leaving Hibs to join FK Jerv in his homeland. Picture: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Runar Hauge is leaving Hibs to join FK Jerv in his homeland. Picture: Craig Foy/SNS Group
The attacker leaves Hibs having made three first-team appearances against Dundee, St Johnstone, and League One side Falkirk in the League Cup group stages last summer. Manager Lee Johnson said of Hauge’s return to Norway: “This move allows Runar to play regular football in his homeland. We wish him all the best for the future.”

