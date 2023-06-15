Hibs are weighing up a move for Adam Le Fondre as Lee Johnson seeks a successor to Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet, who earlier this month joined English Championship side Millwall. The 36-year-old forward is a free agent after leaving Sydney FC in Australia, where he scored 73 goals in 128 games and won three major honours as well as making the A-League team of the season in 2018/19 and 2019/20. He also bagged 11 goals in 23 appearances during a loan spell with Mumbai City in the Indian Premier League.

Hibs’ director of football Brian McDermott knows the player, affectionately dubbed ‘Alf’ on account of his initials, from their time together at Reading, when they won the English Championship and promotion to the Premier League for just the second time in the Royals’ history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released via the club Le Fondre said: “My time with Sydney FC has been fantastic. It has been a joy to work with every player and member of staff and to play in front of our fabulous members and fans. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have played here and to have been so successful and I look forward to a new challenge in my career.”

Adam Le Fondre is a free agent after leaving Sydney FC

The Stockport-born forward has a host of experience in the English leagues, playing for his hometown club as well as Rochdale, Rotherham United, Reading, Cardiff City, Bolton Wanderers, Wolves, and Wigan, and was linked with a move to Easter Road in 2018 during Neil Lennon’s time in charge of the club.

McDermott described Le Fondre last year as ‘the most selfless person [and] team player I have ever worked with… not only a great player but a great guy’ in a message he sent to his former player last year to re-establish contact after watching him star for the Sky Blues.

The Hibs chief has stressed the importance of identifying players with the right character, with Le Fondre appearing to tick a lot of relevant boxes, while Johnson will be aware of the player from his time managing in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad