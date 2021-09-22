Hibs consider safe-standing section as Ron Gordon sets out Easter Road vision

Hibs owner Ron Gordon is overseeing an Easter Road refurb that includes the initials HFC being installed into the East Stand. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

As the club continues to roll out what they describe as ‘refreshment’ works at Easter Road, adding large screens, a new PA system, improved kiosks, decorative embellishments and pushing ahead with plans for electronic advertising ribbons around the pitch and along the stands, the clubs hierarchy remain open to the idea of a standing section.

“We have that on the list, so the answer to that is yes,” said owner and chairman Ron Gordon. “Ultimately the idea of developing a safe standing section should be part of our thinking. It’s the way people want to enjoy football, right?”

It is a decade since Scottish Premier League clubs voted to amend rules that stated that all top tier grounds must be all-seater and clearing the way for members to pilot safe standing areas.

A similar vote was passed yesterday in England, allowing the top two leagues to introduce licensed standing areas from January 1, 2022.

In Scotland Celtic were the first to respond, and, last season, Kilmarnock took the decision to transform sections of their ground.

Now, according to Gordon, Hibs could follow suit.

“What we are trying to do here at Hibs is give people more of a complete package in terms of coming to the football game.

“It’s sports, I get it, but it is also entertainment, it’s a day out with your family, your mates, whatever, and we want to enrich that.

“Many, many people love going to football and standing, so we want to give them that.

“I think what we’re trying to do with ticketing, the kiosks, hospitality, which is what we’re looking at next, is give people more options so they can pick what they like.

“When I arrived every seat had the same value, you could only buy season tickets or half season tickets or on matchday.

“Now you can buy packs, we have different sections so pricing is different.

“We have kiosks with much better products, it’s cashless so it moves more quickly although like everywhere, our biggest challenge has been recruiting labour but I think things will settle down.

“It is about giving the fans a better experience.”

