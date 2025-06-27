When every Hibs' first team player's contract is set to expire as Bushiri pens new deal and Mulligan signs

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 27th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 19:30 BST

Nine first team players are now in the final year of their Hibs contracts including Martin Boyle and Elie Youan.

Hibs fans were celebrating following the news that defensive stalwart Rocky Bushiri would be remaining at the club after penning a new three year contract at Easter Road.

It was a major piece of business that David Gray will be delighted to have finalised just as the players are returning for pre-season training. The capital club are also in the market to bring more players to the club and, once the transfer window closes, attentions will likely turn to the current players who are in the final year of their deals.

Here is when every Hibs’ first team player is currently set to be out of contract:

Contract expires - Summer 2026

1. Martin Boyle

Contract expires - Summer 2026 | SNS Group

Contract expires - Summer 2026

2. Jordan Obita

Contract expires - Summer 2026 | SNS Group

Contract expires - Summer 2026

3. Elie Youan

Contract expires - Summer 2026 | SNS Group

Contract expires - Summer 2026

4. Jair Tavares

Contract expires - Summer 2026 | SNS Group

