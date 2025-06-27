Hibs fans were celebrating following the news that defensive stalwart Rocky Bushiri would be remaining at the club after penning a new three year contract at Easter Road.

It was a major piece of business that David Gray will be delighted to have finalised just as the players are returning for pre-season training. The capital club are also in the market to bring more players to the club and, once the transfer window closes, attentions will likely turn to the current players who are in the final year of their deals.