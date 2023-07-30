News you can trust since 1873
Hibs contract statuses: when all 25 first team players deals are due to expire with 7 in final year - gallery

Lee Johnson’s Easter Road squad is shaping up as the summer transfer window continues but there could be some big decisions to make in the coming months.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 30th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off next weekend and Hibs are set to welcome St Mirren to Easter Road for their league opener.

Lee Johnson’s side will line up against Inter Club d’Escaldes for the second league of their Europa Conference League qualifier before that as competitive action comes thick and fast. All this while the summer transfer window is ongoing and the Leith side continue to look at ways to strengthen their first team squad.

There are currently 25 senior players at the club and seven of those are in the final year of their deals while others are tied down for slightly longer. Here is how long every current Hibs player is under contract for:

Contract expires: June 2024

1. David Marshall

Contract expires: June 2024

Contract expires: June 2024

2. Lewis Stevenson

Contract expires: June 2024

Contract expires: June 2024

3. Adam Le Fondre

Contract expires: June 2024

Contract expires: June 2024

4. Paul Hanlon

Contract expires: June 2024

