Stand-in skipper has ‘matured’ in leadership role - and could knock back A-League interest

Hibs have held “positive” talks about extending Martin Boyle’s Easter Road stay for another season. And gaffer David Gray says he definitely wants the stand-in skipper to continue his love affair with the Edinburgh club into a tenth year.

Boyle is effectively out of contract in a matter of weeks, with a clause in his existing deal leaving room for both parties to explore other options. The Socceroos star has spoken about long-term ambitions to play in the A-League – and Perth Glory have been leading the chase to make that happen.

But there is a feeling within the Hibs hierarchy that the 32-year-old, who has deputised for injured club captain Joe Newell to great effect as Gray’s men climbed from the relegation zone to third place in the Scottish Premiership, is more likely to stay than leave this summer. With Australia on the brink of World Cup qualification, the lure of playing European football next season is a factor for a player eager to continue impressing Socceroos boss Tony Popovic.

Gray, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s daunting trip to Celtic Park, the first leg of a three-game week as Hibs sprint towards the finishing line of a dramatic season, revealed today: "There have been really positive chats with all the players and Martin is one of them. There have been a lot of positive conversations about futures and where we think the club can go next season and everything else that comes with that.

"Right now, he's fully focused on playing and my job is to make sure he gets the best out of him at that time, so I'm delighted with where he is mentally and where he is with his performance levels. We've got a week to go until the end of the season and I'm sure everything will be revealed after that."

Expressing his pleasure of how livewire forward Boyle has performed this season, Gray explained: "It's just the consistency with it as well. I know he sometimes gets overlooked or not talked about too much because people see the personality side to him or don't think he's serious because he likes a laugh and a joke. But he's very professional in terms of how he goes about his business when he does work, and he's been very consistent affecting games of football at this level for a number of years.

"I don't know exactly what the number is, but I think it's 27 goal involvements that he's had this season, which is some return. He had a bit of a slow start to the season with a wee bit of injury and playing through that, but I also think he's massively matured as well with the extra responsibility this season.

"He's taken that on board really well and I'm seeing that in his performances right now. I think his output, his level of commitment and especially off-the-ball stuff.

“That is not something that all the fans will always see all the time but certainly something that the rest of the teammates are appreciating, and I certainly appreciate it from the side of the pitch because it starts right from the very front. Everybody will always talk about how he can affect it from the way he goes forward with his goals and assists and his pace on the break and playing on that last line is obviously hard to play against.

Martin Boyle has played leadership role as captain

"I'd like him to stay. I think he's been fantastic. Going into his tenth season as well, so that's another thing as well for Boyley, he's delivered for this football club for a number of years, and I think he's done really well.

"There have been a lot of positive conversations and they'll be continuing just now. But there's only one week to go with three games and our full focus is on and making sure that I get the best out of Martin Boyle for three games."

The leadership role played by Boyle is another reason for Hibs making a renewed pitch to keep the veteran around, Gray admitting: “Yeah, definitely. I speak a lot about the type of people at the club and the characters.

“He's definitely, as I said, matured into that role and taken on that extra responsibility. Everyone leads in different ways, so not just from screaming and shouting, but standard setting and training every day.

“He does it with performances on the pitch and understanding what it takes to play for the club. He's been through tough times; he's been through real positive times.

“But one thing he's always done is he's always been consistent in his level of performance which is a credit to him for his professionalism over the years. So from that point of view, you want to keep people like that at your football club as much as you can.”