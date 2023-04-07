Aside from loanees CJ Egan-Riley, Will Fish, Matthew Hoppe, Mykola Kukharevych, and Élie Youan there are three first-team players whose deals are up in just a few months, while Johnson is also braced for renewed transfer interest in the likes of Kevin Nisbet, who nearly left the club for Millwall in January.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the lead-up to Sunday’s cinch Premiership meeting with Dundee United at Tannadice, the Hibs boss confirmed that talks were already taking place with potential signings while he also sat down this week with club stalwart Lewis Stevenson, who is out of contract at the end of the season but has already made 24 appearances in all competitions this campaign..

"There are players, particularly across the border, who are out of contract and we are already actively talking to them because if we can achieve our goals and secure that European qualification opportunity, we’re going to need to recruit quickly,” he explained. "Lewis hasn’t been offered a contract at the moment but we had a good chat this week about the short-term, medium-term, and long-term future because I think that’s important – he deserves that respect.”

Recruitment efforts are already under way at Hibs, according to manager Lee Johnson

Johnson remains a big fan of Nisbet, who has hit nine goals in 11 since his comeback from injury, but understands that that 26-year-old Scotland striker is ambitious and, having come close to losing him in January, accepts there will likely be new or returning suitors sniffing around in the summer.