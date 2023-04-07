Hibs contract update on two key first-team players as Lee Johnson makes 'ambition and respect' comment
Hibs manager Lee Johnson has revealed summer recruitment plans are already under way at Easter Road, but with several players out of contract in the summer and the possibility of interest in others, it could be a busy close season.
Aside from loanees CJ Egan-Riley, Will Fish, Matthew Hoppe, Mykola Kukharevych, and Élie Youan there are three first-team players whose deals are up in just a few months, while Johnson is also braced for renewed transfer interest in the likes of Kevin Nisbet, who nearly left the club for Millwall in January.
Speaking to Sky Sports in the lead-up to Sunday’s cinch Premiership meeting with Dundee United at Tannadice, the Hibs boss confirmed that talks were already taking place with potential signings while he also sat down this week with club stalwart Lewis Stevenson, who is out of contract at the end of the season but has already made 24 appearances in all competitions this campaign..
"There are players, particularly across the border, who are out of contract and we are already actively talking to them because if we can achieve our goals and secure that European qualification opportunity, we’re going to need to recruit quickly,” he explained. "Lewis hasn’t been offered a contract at the moment but we had a good chat this week about the short-term, medium-term, and long-term future because I think that’s important – he deserves that respect.”
Johnson remains a big fan of Nisbet, who has hit nine goals in 11 since his comeback from injury, but understands that that 26-year-old Scotland striker is ambitious and, having come close to losing him in January, accepts there will likely be new or returning suitors sniffing around in the summer.
"Kevin is an excellent player, a consistent goalscorer and fantastic finisher. You watch him during seven-a-side games and the amount of angles he finds with clean, crisp finishes is unbelievable,” Johnson continued. “Any club in the Scottish Premiership would want him in and around the squad but at the same time he has ambitions; he wants to play as high as he can for as long as he can. We’ve still got him so while he’s still here I’m going to enjoy trying to develop him and improve his game but also him scoring goals for us and enjoying his football.”