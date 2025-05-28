Some have been locked down more securely than the crown jewels. Others are, regardless of their contract status as signed-on employees of Hibernian Football Club, a good deal more loosely connected to their current employers.

Hibs boss David Gray has made great play out of the importance of retaining key figures as he heads into his second season as Hibs boss. Which means sporting director Malky Mackay working overtime to do some sort of deal - whatever it takes, effectively - that would bring Nectar Triantis back to Easter Road for another season, at least. Over to Sunderland and the player himself on that one, right?

With Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett both effectively out of contract and considering their options, Hibs fans will know to expect a summer of some uncertainty. But the club HAVE tied down a number of key performers to long-term deals over the past year or so, avoiding the very prospect of over a dozen players entering free agency all at the same time.

Here’s how the squad looks at the moment, then, complete with contract details. If you’ve forgotten about one or two of the Hibs players loaned out last season, well, that’s entirely forgivable.

Rocky Bushiri – Up in the air Out of contract in a matter of days, Bushiri has been free to talk to other clubs since January. Named Players' Player of the Year by his team-mates, the big central defender has options in Belgium – and Egyptian club Zamalek had a bid knocked back by Hibs mid-season. A lot of factors at play here.

Lewis Miller – Sticking around Aw yeah? Hibs triggering the one-year extension in his existing contract was a bit of a no-brainer. Versatile defender is here for another season at least.

Jordan Smith – Long term deal signed Arrived as a back-up. Steadied the ship at a vital moment. Signed a new deal tying him to Hibs until 2028. Will probably face competition for a start as Hibs enter the market for another goalie this summer.