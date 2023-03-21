News you can trust since 1873
Hibs contracts: When each and every player's deal will expire

How long does every member of the Easter Road playing staff have left on their deal?

By Craig Fowler
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:19 GMT

Here is the current state of play...

Goalkeeper's time at the club is effectively up. Contract expires summer of 2023 and on loan at Queen of the South until end of the season.

1. Kevin Dabrowski

Goalkeeper's time at the club is effectively up. Contract expires summer of 2023 and on loan at Queen of the South until end of the season. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Still registered as a player, the development squad coach's deal expires in the summer of 2023.

2. Darren McGregor

Still registered as a player, the development squad coach's deal expires in the summer of 2023. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 20: Lewis Stevenson during a Hibernian training session at the Hibernian Training Centre, on January 20, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

3. Lewis Stevenson

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 20: Lewis Stevenson during a Hibernian training session at the Hibernian Training Centre, on January 20, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

On loan from Manchester United until this summer, but Hibs are keen to make it permanent. His contract at Old Trafford expires summer of 2025.

4. Will Fish

On loan from Manchester United until this summer, but Hibs are keen to make it permanent. His contract at Old Trafford expires summer of 2025. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

