How long does every member of the Easter Road playing staff have left on their deal?
Here is the current state of play...
1. Kevin Dabrowski
Goalkeeper's time at the club is effectively up. Contract expires summer of 2023 and on loan at Queen of the South until end of the season. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. Darren McGregor
Still registered as a player, the development squad coach's deal expires in the summer of 2023. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
3. Lewis Stevenson
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 20: Lewis Stevenson during a Hibernian training session at the Hibernian Training Centre, on January 20, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group
4. Will Fish
On loan from Manchester United until this summer, but Hibs are keen to make it permanent. His contract at Old Trafford expires summer of 2025. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group