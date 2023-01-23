How long does every member of the Easter Road playing staff have left on their deal?
Here is the current state of play...
1. Kevin Dabrowski
Goalkeeper's time at the club is effectively up. Contract expires summer of 2023 and on loan at Queen of the South until end of the season.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. Darren McGregor
Expires in the summer of 2023.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
3. Jacob Blaney
Promising centre-back's contract expires in the summer of 2023.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4. Ryan Porteous
Expires this summer and he has rejected a new deal. Could leave during this transfer window, with Udinese and Blackburn leading the race for his signature.
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group