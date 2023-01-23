News you can trust since 1873
Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Hibs contracts: When each and every player's deal will expire as club undergoes another squad overhaul

How long does every member of the Easter Road playing staff have left on their deal?

By Craig Fowler
3 minutes ago

Here is the current state of play...

1. Kevin Dabrowski

Goalkeeper's time at the club is effectively up. Contract expires summer of 2023 and on loan at Queen of the South until end of the season.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. Darren McGregor

Expires in the summer of 2023.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

3. Jacob Blaney

Promising centre-back's contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

4. Ryan Porteous

Expires this summer and he has rejected a new deal. Could leave during this transfer window, with Udinese and Blackburn leading the race for his signature.

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

