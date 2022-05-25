Hibs contracts: When each and every player's deal will expire as some departures already confirmed

The season is over but the hard work is just beginning for new Hibs boss Lee Johnson as he seeks to mould the club’s squad into a unit capable of challenging for European places next season following a disappointing campaign.

While Johnson will be looking to recruit heavily this summer, he’s also got to run the rule over a number of Hibs first-team players who find themselves out of contract.

Sylvester Jasper has already departed following the conclusion of his loan from Fulham and being told he won’t receive a permanent offer to stay, while Chris Mueller’s Edinburgh adventure was cut short after just five months with the American moving back to the States.

Here is the current state of play with each member of the Hibs squad...

1. Kevin Dabrowski Expires summer of 2023. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Matt Macey Expires summer of 2023. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. David Mitchell Expires summer of 2023. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Rocky Bushiri His loan from Norwich City expires this summer, though Hibs have the option to renew. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales