Hibs 'could lose James Scott in January' as Hull City boss drops loan bombshell

Bristol Rovers striker Kieran Phillips is on trial at Hibs

The former Motherwell forward arrived at Easter Road 48 hours before leading the line for the Capital club against Dundee in the absence of Christian Doidge, who is sidelined until December with an Achilles injury, and Kevin Nisbet, who missed the game at Dens Park through illness.

Scott played 85 minutes of the Scottish Premiership clash, coming close to a debut goal with a first-half header before being denied by Dark Blues ‘keeper Adam Legzdins.

Tigers boss Grant McCann will be keeping a close eye on Scott’s progress during his time in Edinburgh but hinted that he could try to bring him back to England in January if his performances in green and white catch the eye.

A clause in James Scott's loan deal could allow Hull to recall the forward in January

“James has been really unfortunate here, he really has, and we think highly of him. We feel as if he’s going to have a big future at Hull,” McCann told BBC Humberside.

"I think for us, in terms of protecting our asset it's important he plays football, so I think it suits both parties that he goes and plays football – he’s going to a good manager in Jack Ross, and a big team in Hibs.

“I’m hoping he can go there and get his confidence back and show people what he’s about, and maybe we’ll see him again in January.”

Meanwhile, former Rangers youngster Harris O’Connor featured for a young Hibs side in a friendly match with Civil Service Strollers earlier this week.

The 19-year-old centre-back is training with Jack Ross’ side after leaving Ibrox in the summer and has had training spells with clubs including Burnley, Sheffield United, and Stoke City, while he turned out for League One side Airdrie in pre-season.

The Blades and the Potters were both reported to be close to signing the versatile defender but no deal was forthcoming and he remains a free agent.

O’Connor lined up at right wing-back for the Easter Road side as they recorded a 2-1 win against the Lowland League side who entered into a strategic partnership with Hibs in June.

Jayden Fairley and a trialist striker were on target for Hibs in the victory at Christie Gillies Park.

