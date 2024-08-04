New season, same old Hibs. Only worse, somehow. As if that were possible, right?

The sight of the sold-out away end emptying with ten minutes of this game remaining said it all, as many of the 1500 travelling fans decided that they’d seen enough. Day one of the new league season and, after a humiliating 3-0 loss to St Mirren, a lot of punters were already voting with their feet.

David Gray’s first Scottish Premiership game as gaffer was, in short, depressingly familiar for supporters who expected the new manager to deliver a change of fortunes. A change of style. And a dramatic improvement on the flaky fare served up under successive coaching teams for far too long.

A Roland Idowu goal early in the second half put the home side ahead. And a horrible mistake by Marvin Ekpiteta gifted the hosts a second goal, subs James Scott and Oisin Smyth combining to punish the Hibs defender for a blind back pass with 78 minutes on the clock.

Barely two minutes later, the visitors were ripped apart for a killer third, Smith bagging his second of the afternoon. As the exodus of fans behind the Saints goal began, Gray cut a forlorn figure on the touchline. He faces an uphill task after just a single game in Scotland’s elite dvisions.

In a first half desperately short of anything approaching fluid football, Hibs did manage to put together a couple of promising attacks. As importantly to new gaffer Gray, they also displayed a degree of tenacity in keeping the home side at bay.

Saints were everything we’ve come to expect from them. Strong, direct, aggressive – and boasting enough pace up top to cause more than a few problems.

The 1500 Hibs fans who snapped up every available ticket for the away end thought they’d seen a goal when the net at the opposite end of the ground bulged with eight minutes on the clock. The only problem? It was striker Dylan Vente, rather than the ball, in the back of the goal.

That chance came from a Jordan Obita cross and, with young Rudi Molotnikov driving inside to create space, the left back looked the most likely provider for Hibs. But it was a Molotnikov delivery that very nearly ended in an own goal for former Hibee Alex Gogic, whose blushes were spared by a fine near post save from Ellery Balcombe.

St Mirren were always a threat on the break, never more so than in the three-man counter that ended with Roland Idowu’s low shot being deflected behind for a corner. Two different Hibs players had fouled Olutoyosi Olusanya during the play – but the Saints striker managed to stay on his feet before finding the right pass.

Stephen Robinson’s men took the lead just three minutes into the second half, as failure to track the underlapping run of Idowu on the left wing allowed the Saints man to cut inside, skip over one despairing challenge and send a right-footed shot beyond Josef Bursik. Now Hibs were facing a test, against a team this well drilled and organised.

Following the biggest cheer of the day, the announcement that the game would be continuing without VAR after a malfunction, Hibs did manage a couple of efforts. Molotnikov saw a shot deflected over before the youngster, with almost his last touch before being substituted, set up Martin Boyle for a low effort blocked by a Saints defender.

News that VAR was “now in partial operation” drew ironic cheers and laughter from the crowd, with many no doubt wondering what sort of damage a semi-operational version of the system might inflict on their Sunday entertainment.

With 74 minutes on the clock, a long Bursik clearance bounced over the Saints defence and allowed Boyle to run in one-on-one. But his shot was straight at Balcombe. And not hit with any great power.

Idowu then cracked one off the post at the other end, as Hibs struggled to adjust to changes linked to Luke Amos replacing Nathan Moriah-Welsh and new signing Mykola Kuharevych taking over from Vente in a tweaked formation. The second goal felt inevitable, right down to its self-inflicted nature. And the third was just the sort of sickener Hibs fans have come to expect. No wonder they left.

1 . GK Josef Bursik 6/10 Commanded his box at set pieces, which was vital. Not at fault for any of the goals, at least. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB Lewis Miller 5/10 The Aussie’s defensive positioning is often a wild adventure ride into the unknown. Good going forward. But done up badly here. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Marvin Ekpiteta 4/10 What was the big man thinking with that pass back? When your ‘no-nonsense’ defender starts making this sort of mistake, you’re in bother. | Alan Rennie Photo Sales