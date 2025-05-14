Scottish Premiership Best of Rest crown bagged with game to spare, sparking deserved celebrations after St Mirren draw

David Gray thanked his players, the Hibs board and the Easter Road club’s loyal supporters for helping him achieve a dream finish to his first season in management, as the Edinburgh side secured third place in the Scottish Premiership with a game to spare. And the gaffer, carried shoulder high by Rocky Bushiri and Warren O’Hora as the squad celebrated with travelling fans after tonight’s battling 2-2 draw with St Mirren in Paisley, is already looking forward to the challenge of European football next season.

League table doesn’t lie

Hibs were bottom of the table as recently as early December. But a run of 17 games unbeaten in the league, including wins over Celtic and Rangers, laid the foundation for a remarkable surge up the standings.

Reflecting on the realisation that his side now cannot be caught by Aberdeen in the race to finish Best of the Rest behind Scottish football’s big two, Gray said: “I’ve just said that to the players, it was an unbelievable achievement. From where we were, the hard work, the togetherness, everything, going through that adversity, but to manage to secure third place with a game to spare is massive credit to the players.

“They fully deserve it. At this stage of the season, the league certainly doesn't lie, and I think they fully deserve that position.

“To a man, they gave me absolutely everything all season, the staff, everybody involved, always believed in the group. And we've had the rewards for that. I'm delighted because it's what I believed we could do as a group.

Directors showed faith in troubled times

“I’m also delighted that the club showed the faith in me during that difficult time. Going through that period, I found out a lot about myself, but also, you know, the club had to stay strong during the moments. Because the points return at that stage was nowhere near good enough, and I knew that, and I was responsible for that.

“But I was always able to demonstrate that the players were fully behind what we were doing. I was seeing it every day, and I always believed, given the time, we would turn it round.

“The players deserve all the credit, 100 per cent, but it's always the hard work behind the scenes as well that goes on, and, as I say, I think we fully deserve it for what we've done this season. I'm over the moon for everyone.”

Best fan feeling Scottish Cup legend has ever known

Gray knows a thing or two about Hibs fans, having grown up as one, signed for his boyhood club – and then become the captain whose winning goal ended 114 years of hurt in the Scottish Cup. When he speaks about the connection between supporters and the club, he’s doing so with no little authority.

“I've spoken a lot about the connection between the fans and the players at the minute, and it's brilliant to see,” said the former skipper, who claimed: “It's as strong as I've seen it in the ten years I've been here.

“There's been some real special moments this season. So when you think back to this season, places we've went and won. Won at Tynecastle, won at Ibrox, had Sunshine on Leith twice in a week at Easter Road.

“The different things the players have managed to achieve, and the history they've changed in positive ways, and the moments that they're able to have with the fans has been outstanding. The fans have been a massive part of the success we've had this season, getting us over the line at big times.

“And the support you see them today, how many people come to the game, can't get a ticket. They've followed us all over the place, and they stuck with us during that difficult time.

“So they go through that, they live and breathe it as well. So for their faith and everything else that comes with it, massive praise for them as well.

“That's the sign of a successful team is when everyone's pulling in the one direction, and I feel everyone's doing that right now, which is brilliant.”

What goes up must come down?

Gray was just a little concerned to be hoisted aloft by O’Hora and Bushiri, admitting: “I was a wee bit worried on the way down there, to be honest. I was a bit worried going up the way!

“I'd have rather just stood at the back and just let the players do it, to be honest. I think that's how I've always been. I think it's all about the players, I always say that.

“They're the ones that go over the right line and have to deliver the game plan. It's all good, us putting it in place, but they're the ones that have to go and deliver it. So I'm delighted for them, because there's been some huge performances from the players this season, and the work rate, the effort, the togetherness.

“I could name every single player if I had the time, because I fully believe in them all and they've been outstanding all season. They fully deserve the accolades they get.

Stand-in skipper just two short of goal century for club

Martin Boyle, who opened the scoring tonight, is now on 98 goals for Hibs. If the clause to extend his contract isn’t triggered, could he sign off with a double against Rangers at Easter Road this weekend?

Gray, who definitely wants the forward to stay, said: “He's probably been under the radar a wee bit this season in terms of people talking about him or whatever. After a wee bit of a slow start, he's been outstanding again.

“His goal return, his goal contributions, when you include assists to that, but he's proven what he is, which is extremely effective at this level. He's also took on that leadership role really, really well as well. He's off the ball stuff, how hard he trains, how hard he works.

“He's delivered for this football club for nine years. Next year will be his tenth season, so it shows you a level of commitment and professionalism as well. He's been outstanding this season. It's great.”

European adventures beckon for Hibernian players and fans

Gray is already thinking about the potential of doing something special in Europe, with guaranteed Europa Conference League group stage football on offer IF Celtic beat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final. Which, let’s be honest, seems pretty likely.

“That's the challenge now,” said Gray. “Obviously, we'll have to wait and see what that looks like in terms of after cup finals and everything else.

“At the start of the season, the objective for the players when they sign for this football club is can you go and play in Europe? I've been very fortunate to do that as a player.

“Coaching in it as well, they're special nights, they're special things. It's not something that comes around in your career all the time. Players that play down south can have fantastic careers but might never get the opportunity to go and play in Europe.

“They are special nights, the games you could get in the new format as well. You could get some wonderful draws.”