Hibs' David Gray to auction off Scottish Cup final memorabilia to raise funds for charity causes

Hibs legend David Gray, scorer of quite possibly the most famous goal in the club’s long and illustrious history, is to auction off the boots he wore during the 2016 Scottish Cup final to raise funds for charity during his testimonial year.

Come next summer the 35-year-old will have been at Easter Road since 2014, initially signing on as a player before being appointed captain and later first-team coach, and twice serving as interim manager during the 2021/22 season.

The former skipper’s boots from that historic day at Hampden are just one of a number of special items going under the hammer with supporters having a chance to bid for a piece of history. Other items up for grabs include match and training day experiences, dinners and golf days with members of the team, and signed memorabilia and artwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests at Gray’s testimonial dinner on September 9 will also have a chance to place bids on the former Manchester United youngster’s boots before the lucky winners are announced. The dinner, due to take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, is the first in a series of events to mark the Hibs legend’s testimonial year. Former managers, ex-team-mates, and current players and staff are expected to join together with fans to celebrate Gray’s career.

Hibs captain David Gray celebrates scoring the winner in the 2016 Scottish Cup final against Rangers. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

George Henry of the testimonial committee said: “The dinner on September 9 promises to be a night to remember for Hibs fans. It’s a chance to celebrate David’s career and a day in May 2016 that no Hibs fan will ever forget. The opportunity to own the boots that David wore that day are sure to be a treasured item that any Hibs fan would love to own.”

A limited number of tables and individual tickets are still available from the club’s eTicketing website.

One of the other hotly-anticipated events is a match between legends from the 2016 Cup-winning side and a Manchester United select on Sunday October 15.