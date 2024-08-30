Hibs Deadline Day latest as Gray reinforces midfield during late-window flurry

It could be a very busy end to the transfer window for Hibs

Centre-half and striker still on wanted list as market heats up

Nectar Triantis has agreed terms on a return to Easter Road, as Hibs boss David Gray looks to reinforce the heart of his struggling team on a busy Deadline Day. The Sunderland midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Hibs, will have a second loan stint confirmed before tonight’s 11 pm deadline.

Although Triantis struggled in defence for Hibs, Gray was impressed by the Aussie’s performance in a midfield holding role. And that’s been identified as a problem area for a team overloaded with central midfielders – yet still missing a natural No. 6.

Gray told the Evening News earlier this week that some of the defensive issues being experienced by his team at the moment could be attributed to players “vacating the midfield” and leaving the back four exposed. The addition of a naturally defensive-minded player to act as a shield for the backline would, he feels, allow club captain Joe Newell more freedom to get on the front foot and become more involved in attacking series.

In his 11 starts for Hibs last season, the former A-League winner demonstrated an excellent range of passing and good positional sense in midfield – but struggled with the more frantic demands placed on central defenders in Scotland’s top flight. Gray sees the 21-year-old as a prospect who can add something to the first team immediately, while developing into a more rounded player through regular game time at a good level.

With the Luke McCowan deal still not dead, despite Dundee rejecting a fourth bid of £800,000 from Hibs, there remains room for a lot of business to be done before the deadline. A central defender and a striker are now considered priorities.