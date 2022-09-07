Hibs deadline day signing 'had to move on', says player's former manager

The 25-year-old was one of 16 new first-team arrivals during the summer for the Easter Road side and made his debut during the second half of the 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

While McKirdy hasn’t given much away about the events on deadline day beyond paying tribute to his former club and admitting he had to push the deal along slightly, Lindsey gave his thoughts on the Londoner’s decision to swap League Two for the Scottish Premiership after netting 23 times in 44 games for the Robins, as well as providing ten assists.

Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, he said: “Harry came in on a free after being on trial last season, and he did really well.

“We worked with him and we developed him further, but the club had to do the deal. It was good business for us.

“I feel Harry needed to move on and do what he does best. Maybe his time was up at Swindon, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Asked about his feelings following his first minutes in green and white, McKirdy said: “I would like the fans not to really judge me on my first day because it’s been a very long week and, having been suspended the last few weeks, it’s just nice to get back on the pitch.

“Once I get a full week’s training and some rest, I hoping to bring energy, goals and assists.”