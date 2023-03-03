The 36-year-old had laid on the opening goal for defender Will Fish but pulled up 15 minutes from half-time after chasing a long ball down the flank. He was replaced by Matthew Hoppe, who scored the second goal early in the second half, but speaking after the game manager Lee Johnson admitted the prognosis wasn’t great, saying: “He’s never done his hamstring before but he felt it pop quite badly, he said it’s a bad one. It’s tough; we have had no luck with our forwards.”

The former Celtic and Sunderland wideman now faces an extended period on the sidelines. It is a bitter blow for the player, who was showing good form after spending most of the first half of the campaign out injured with a recurrence of the knee injury that dogged him at the Stadium of Light, and for the club, given his threat in the final third and experience in the game.

Johnson said: “Aiden will be seeing another specialist shortly and that will determine whether or not he needs surgery. He will be out for a minimum of four months, and potentially six months. It’s really disappointing for us and really disappointing for him, but it’s our job to nurse him back to full fitness.”

Aiden McGeady will miss the rest of the season for Hibs