The Belgian defender is due to see an ankle specialist this week but will be sidelined for at least the next 12 weeks. Bushiri’s lay-off adds to the defensive problems facing Hibs with Ryan Porteous on the verge of completing a move to Watford, and Paul Hanlon also struggling for full fitness.

The 23-year-old was stretchered off in stoppage time of last weekend’s Scottish Cup derby defeat by Hearts, with manager Lee Johnson fearing the player had suffered a broken leg. Hibs then had to wait to learn the full extent of Bushiri’s injury with swelling preventing full scans from being carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson said: “Firstly, we are all gutted for Rocky and wish him a speedy recovery. He’s an important player for us, and we felt like he was getting better week on week. We will provide him with all the support he needs, rally round him, and help him return fitter and stronger than before.”

Rocky Bushiri has been a key player for Hibs

Bushiri added: “This injury has been difficult to get my head around, but I have to stay positive and focus on returning stronger. I felt like Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me, so I’m determined to come back an even better player and hope to see all the fans soon.”