Hibs dealt another injury blow as Rocky Bushiri ruled out for several months
Hibs have been dealt another injury blow with the news Rocky Bushiri has been ruled out for at least three months with an ankle injury.
The Belgian defender is due to see an ankle specialist this week but will be sidelined for at least the next 12 weeks. Bushiri’s lay-off adds to the defensive problems facing Hibs with Ryan Porteous on the verge of completing a move to Watford, and Paul Hanlon also struggling for full fitness.
The 23-year-old was stretchered off in stoppage time of last weekend’s Scottish Cup derby defeat by Hearts, with manager Lee Johnson fearing the player had suffered a broken leg. Hibs then had to wait to learn the full extent of Bushiri’s injury with swelling preventing full scans from being carried out.
Johnson said: “Firstly, we are all gutted for Rocky and wish him a speedy recovery. He’s an important player for us, and we felt like he was getting better week on week. We will provide him with all the support he needs, rally round him, and help him return fitter and stronger than before.”
Bushiri added: “This injury has been difficult to get my head around, but I have to stay positive and focus on returning stronger. I felt like Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me, so I’m determined to come back an even better player and hope to see all the fans soon.”
Bushiri has played 19 times in all competitions for Hibs so far this season but his injury will accelerate the need for defensive reinforcements to be brought in before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.