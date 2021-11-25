Hibs debrief: Doidge disappointment, profligate in front of goal, freshening up the team

Christian Doidge makes his way off the park after receiving a straight red card

Player of the match

A tough ask selecting a stand-out Hibs player after a) a defeat and b) the manner of the loss but Chris Cadden provided plenty of ammunition for the forwards in both halves. Kevin Nisbet worked hard and on another night might have had one or two goals but while Hibs were better in the first half, there weren’t many individual performances worthy of the same adulation as Martin Boyle’s Hampden display, for instance.

Ref watch

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Duncan harshly booked Kevin Nisbet a quarter of an hour in and made a series of calls in the first half that both baffled and irked the Hibs players and fans – especially when two Staggies players escaped punishment for broadly similar challenges. Couldn't not caution Connor Randall when he brought a probing Boyle run to an unceremonious end and a further yellow for Jordan Tillson following an agricultural challenge on Chris Cadden was warranted. The two red cards for Martin Boyle and Christian Doidge will require further scrutiny but Jack Ross was certainly less than enamoured with the official’s performance.

Benefit of hindsight

Jack Ross kept faith with ten of the 11 players who started at Hampden, making just one enforced change as Darren McGregor replaced the suspended Ryan Porteous. But perhaps the side might have benefited from a few fresher faces keen to make an impact. Scott Allan and Jamie Gullan were given second-half run-outs but with the possibility of Boyle and Doidge missing games through suspension the duo may be called upon again. Doidge’s suspension is a particular blow given his absence was keenly felt during his injury lay-off.

Moment you may have missed