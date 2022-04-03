Hibs debrief: Harry Clarke's debut, Elias Melkersen's miss, Sylvester Jasper's first-half showing

Player of the match

The back three did a good job of nullifying Dundee United’s threat with Paul Hanlon, in particular, standing out on his return to the starting XI. Jake Doyle-Hayes had a decent game in the centre of the park, but let’s go for debutant Harry Clarke, who received the club’s man-of-the-match award for scoring on his debut. Playing the right-sided defender on the left wing was a curious decision, though the thinking became evident when he got on the end of a Chris Cadden cross to equalise. He’d already gone close with an excellent long-range effort and, particularly for the first 25 minutes, was the most energised attacker in the Hibs team after the break when they had their best spell.

Defining moment

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A disconsolate Elias Melkersen after missing a late chance during Hibs' 1-1 with Dundee United at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Elias Melkersen had an incredible chance to win it at the end but fluffed his lines. It was the defining moment in this match as it ensured a share of the spoils. Hibs now should better hope it isn’t a defining moment of their season. A win and a top-six place was assured, while it would have bolstered confidence in Melkersen and the rest of the squad going into two huge games against rivals Hearts.

Ref watch

Don Robertson’s decision to book Chris Mueller for diving incensed the player as Hibs looked for a late penalty. Replays show Mueller did go over a bit easily but there was still contact between the players. A yellow was certainly harsh given how often opposing striker Tony Watt threw himself to ground throughout. The home side may have been a little fortunate not to give away a penalty of their own, however, when Josh Doig got himself in a fankle and brought his arm across the ball after it bounced up off his knee.

Benefit of hindsight

Sylvester Jasper was not ready to play in this one. The on loan winger was a doubt for the game due to a knock and it showed in his performance as he was hooked at the half. It didn’t help that Hibs’ only first-half plan was to get the ball to the attacker and hope he could create something as United doubled up on him.

Message from the editor