Hibs debrief: Jake Doyle-Hayes' match-winning heroics, the booing of James Scott and Drey Wright

Player of the match

Doyle-Hayes is the obvious winner for his two goals. Elsewhere, Ryan Porteous, in particular, impressed in a defence which gave a typically threatening County attack little to feast upon. Ewan Henderson brought some inspiration to the attack and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, while Sylvester Jasper improved a lot after a rough opening 20 minutes.

Defining moment

Jake Doyle-Hayes battles with Regan Charles-Cook for possession during Hibs' 2-0 win over Ross County. Picture: SNS

There was still a fair degree of trepidation inside the ground even after Doyle-Hayes made it 1-0. Hibs can be careless with seemingly comfortable advantages in Leith at the best of times, so understandably the support were desperate for a second given recent results. They got that when the goalscorer doubled his tally with an effort even more impressive than his first. While it appeared Ross County, and ex-Hibs, goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw could’ve done more to keep out the initial strike, there was no doubting the validity of the second stunner.

Ref watch

Steven McLean annoyed at times with some of his 50-50 decisions but he didn’t do wrong in terms of the big calls. Rightly awarded a free-kick to Hibs and booked Jordan White for a dive in the first half as the lanky striker threw himself to the ground with Matt Macey in close proximity.

Benefit of hindsight

Let’s opt to have a look at the Hibs support rather than the players or manager. There’s a certain degree of understanding to the indignation which greeted James Scott and Drey Wright’s introduction to the field. Neither have done enough to impress during their time in a Hibs shirt and appeared a curious choice from boss Shaun Maloney with the team clinging to a 1-0 lead. Then again, this is a Hibs side missing six first-team players, all of whom would likely start, so the manager didn’t have many options as he looked to introduce fresh legs. And while it’s a natural reaction for supporters to vent such frustration in the moment, what is either booing the introduction of the pair or reacting with outrage when the first mistake is made going to achieve? Nothing except erode confidence and therefore affect their performance further.

