Hibs debrief: Joe Newell's dominant performance, Hibs team selection, Lee Johnson's moment

Player of the match

Every player in green and white played well, but nobody as much as Joe Newell in the centre of the park. The Englishman was excellent, showing off his usual poise and range of passing, but also doing the nitty gritty by constantly scooping up loose balls and getting stuck in. He dominated the midfield area and was the clear stand out from either team. Paul Hanlon excelled at the back, Kevin Nisbet led the line well and got the goal, while Chris Cadden and Elie Youan were a constant threat but needed more from their final ball.

Defining moment

Joe Newell celebrates at full-time after an excellent performance in Hibs' Edinburgh derby victory. Picture: SNS

Hibs finally got reward for their superior play when Nisbet netted the only goal of the game on 67 minutes. The striker showed excellent movement to drift off his marker and rifle in a first-time finish high into the roof of the net after connecting on a Hanlon knock down following a Jake Doyle-Hayes corner. The roof lifted off Easter Road and Hearts scarcely looked like getting back into things after that.

Ref watch

John Beaton took a relaxed view to refereeing this one, often letting possible fouls go in a bid to keep the game moving. He did flash a number of cards though.

Benefit of hindsight

There’s nothing really to criticise the Hibs set-up for this one as they were definitely the better side. Mykola Kukharevych was a popular choice to start the match among the support. His height and strength certainly would’ve been a tough match-up for the Hearts centre-backs, but Nisbet did very well as the lone striker and got the game’s only goal. He could perhaps have started in a deeper role alongside his fellow striker, but the midfield set-up gave the home side the control they craved in the centre of the park.

Moment you may have missed

Lee Johnson and the Hibs bench exploded with delight once the referee brought the match to a close. It was the manager’s first victory in the Edinburgh derby and the first time his team have been serenaded with Sunshine on Leith by a packed Easter Road following a game.

Message from the editor