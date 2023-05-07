Hibs debrief: Kevin Nisbet causing problems, St Mirren's sloppiness, lack of substitutes

Player of the match

He didn’t score, and in fact missed a gilt-edged chance to bury the game at 2-0, but this author was hugely impressed with striker Kevin Nisbet. In the first half he was constantly harassing the back-line, bullying them with his physicality and causing a lot of problems with his movement. The latter, in particular, continued in the second period and while he may have missed that chance, he deserves credit for making it in the first place by taking the ball in the middle of the park, beating his marker, pinging it out to the wing before continuing his run and getting on the end of it.

Defining moment

Will Fish celebrates scoring Hibs' second as the home side raced into a 2-0 first-half lead against St Mirren. Picture: SNS

Hibs were able to build their two-goal advantage thanks, in part, because St Mirren were very sloppy in the opening period, especially defensively. Nothing underlined this more than the opening goal. Marcus Fraser took a throw-in from his team-mates and completely fell asleep, allowing Elie Youan to rob him and advance on goal. The Frenchman was always going to have the beating of the defender in a race but he showed great composure in the end to slot past Trevor Carson for a 1-0 lead.

Ref watch

Matthew McDermid is one of those referees we’re seeing more of in the top flight because officials are being pushed up a level quicker than they would normally be due to VAR. His decision-making often incensed Lee Johnson in the Hibs dugout.

Benefit of hindsight

Johnson will, correctly, say it worked because his side were able to see out the game and collect three points, but it was unusual to see him wait until the dying minutes to make only his second and third substitutes of the game. He’s not someone normally too hesitant to make changes, while Hibs were struggling a little bit with St Mirren on the ascendancy, so it was a curious choice. Was there something he saw in the starters (minus Jake Doyle-Hayes, forced off in the first half) or has he lost a little faith in his reserves?

Moment you may have missed

Former Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic, perhaps harshly, got a smattering of boos from the East Stand when he went over to take a second-half throw-in.

