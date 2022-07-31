Hibs debrief: Lee Johnson moment you may have missed against St Johnstone

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Nohan Kenneh is exactly the type of player Hibs didn’t have last season and his summer signing from Leeds United looks to be a shrewd move. Playing in the anchor role at the base of a midfield three, he played more like a seasoned pro than a 19-year-old in a new league. He did the simple things well – winning the ball back, plugging gaps and keeping possession. His positioning in front of the two centre-backs also allowed Joe Newell and Ewan Henderson to push forward and be creative.

TACTICAL OBSERVATIONS

Lee Johnson has promised a high pressing, high energy, front-foot style at Hibs. There was evidence of that in the first 30 minutes before the game became scrappy. The midfield three, with Kenneh holding, worked very well and allowed the full-backs to push forward too in a 4-3-3 formation. There is some work to do in the final third, however, where Elie Youan was isolated and crowded out against three St Johnstone centre-backs who defended well.

DEFINING MOMENT

Murray Davidson’s red card wasn’t just the big talking point, it was also the big turning point. It allowed Lee Johnson to throw on more attacking players in a bid to break Saints’ resolve. Christian Doidge’s introduction was an invitation to deliver more crosses and Josh Campbell got on the end of one to secure victory.

MOMENT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

After a positive opening half-hour, Hibs let the tempo drop in the final 15 minutes of the first half and Lee Johnson was not amused. When David Marshall was dallying over a free kick just outside his own box, Johnson started screaming at him to get a move on. The goalkeeper got the message.

