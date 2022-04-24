Hibs debrief: Lewis Stevenson's tone-setting performance, David Gray's booking, the Josh Campbell miss

Player of the match

There are only two serious contenders here. Paul McGinn had a strong game against his former side, making some valuable interceptions, especially in defending the back post. But the correct answer is the man on the other side of the back three: Lewis Stevenson. He’s been playing very well of late and did so again in Paisley. His crunching tackle early in the game on Richard Tait – which unfortunately saw the St Mirren player go off injured – laid down a marker of sorts: Hibs may not have been ready to play their best stuff, but they were at least going to fight for three points.

Defining moment

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mirren, right, had a strong game for Hibs at centre-back. Picture: SNS

It has to be the winning goal, doesn’t it? Ewan Henderson didn’t have the best of games but he was bright and alert when the ball broke at the edge of the penalty area and showed real composure to shoot beyond Jak Alnwick in the St Mirren goal. Though you could say it’s a tie between that and St Mirren striking the bar from close range just a few minutes later. It would have been typical for Hibs to concede at that time given their season. Fortunately, it was even more typical of the home side to miss such an opportunity.

Ref watch

Aside from a few curious foul calls or non-calls, which you’ll find in every football game, referee Euan Anderson didn’t have too bad a game. He wasn’t too rash with his cards and tried to let play flow whenever possible. St Mirren were unhappy with Hibs’ goal being allowed to stand amid a suspected offside on Harry Clarke, though any fault there would obviously lie with the linesman. The official did book interim boss David Gray near the end of the contest as Hibs were livid that play wasn’t stopped immediately when Sylvester Jasper went down with an apparent head knock.

Benefit of hindsight

Josh Campbell appeared to have enough time to take a touch when fed through by Sylvester Jasper in injury time. Even if not, there was enough space for him to compose himself further and not lash a first-time effort over the crossbar.

Message from the editor