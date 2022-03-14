Hibs debrief: Elias Melkersen's stunning full debut, Willie Collum's inconsistency, Joe Newell's mimicking

Player of the match

It’s got to be the match-winner Elias Melkersen. Hibs fans have had to be patient to see the six-figure January signing in action but he did not disappoint. He was a lively figure around the final third with his excellent movement enabling him to grab a double. His second goal was particularly impressive, making a bending run to get in behind the Motherwell defence where he took a Sylvester Jasper pass down on his chest before advancing and finishing beyond Liam Kelly to give Hibs the two-goal cushion they required.

Defining moment

Elias Melkersen celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 to Hibs during their Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Motherwell. Picture: SNS

The match wasn’t decided in the first minute but there’s no doubt it was a huge moment and aided Hibs in their bid to get back to Hampden Park. Bevis Mugabi has won himself a lot of admirers at Motherwell for his committed style, but he took it too far in his lunge on Josh Doig. He went in with a straight, raised leg at high speed and injured the Hibs defender in the process. Graham Alexander criticised the reaction of the Hibs players but it was a stick-on red and Motherwell should have no complaints.

Ref watch

Collum got his first big decision correct. It was a red card on Mugabi. He was right in showing Elias Melkersen a yellow for a clash in the air with Ricki Lamie, booking Jasper for diving and not giving a second yellow to the same player for committing a foul a short time later. He was also correct to ignore Lamie’s attempt at winning Motherwell a spot kick. However, he still rankled with his inconsistency. If Mugabi was given his marching orders, Jordan Roberts should have received the same punishment moments later. There were a couple of other naughty tackles which he turned a blind eye to.

Moment you may have missed

Lamie took a rather exaggerated fall after being bumped into by Matt Macey when the Hibs goalkeeper had the ball in his hands. The simulation from the Motherwell player was teased by Joe Newell, who mimicked the centre-back’s movement to the referee.

