HIbs debrief: Mighty Magennis, lucky Newell, Doidge the difference

Kyle Magennis battles for the ball with Motherwell's Liam Donnelly

Hibs often struggled to get anything out of games last season when they went behind but they turned that on its head twice in North Lanarkshire, levelling twice before scoring the winner.

Jack Ross handed starts to Kyle Magennis in midfield, Jamie Murphy in attack, and Lewis Stevenson, who came in for Josh Doig at left-back but his second-half substitutions all made a difference too.

Player of the match

Kyle Magennis scored the opener and was a bundle of energy in the middle of the park. Looked threatening every time he got forward and is beginning to show exactly why Ross was so keen to bring him to Easter Road. Honourable mention for Kevin Nisbet who worked hard all game and nearly got the goal his effort merited.

Defining moment

Christian Doidge sliding the ball home for the second equaliser undoubtedly turned the game in Hibs’ favour. The Welsh striker, on as a substitute, reacted quickest after Nisbet's shot had rebounded off the post and from then on it seemed just a matter of time before they scored again.

Ref watch

David Munro has probably had quieter games as he dished out eight yellow cards and awarded a penalty for handball. Might have given Hibs a penalty in the first half for a foul on Magennis but mostly got the big calls right.

Moment you may have missed

Only Munro knows how Joe Newell escaped a booking in this card-laden match – the midfielder was responsible for at least four fouls that, while not all individually deserving of a caution, probably should have collectively amounted to one.

