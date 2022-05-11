Hibs debrief: The one (usual) bright spot, Charlie Adam running the show, the Ewan Henderson substitution

(Hibs) player of the match

Harry Clarke is the obvious answer here. He has stuck out like a sore thumb in recent weeks as Hibs have limped to one poor result after another. More players of his calibre with the urgency and tenacity to match and Hibs might rebound next season, but there is an ever-decreasing faith in the club to do just that from supporters. The Easter Road side have been woeful since the turn of the year with Clarke a lone bright spot since his return from injury. He can’t be a weekly exception again next term.

Defining moment

Josh Mulligan heads Dundee back in front against Hibs at Dens Park. Picture: SNS

Charlie Adam entering the field of play. Hibs had rode their luck at times to keep the match a 1-1 but also looked just as capable themselves of going on to win the game. It wouldn’t have meant much, but it would have least have given the hardy number of travelling fans something to smile about on their trip back to Edinburgh. Instead, the game completely turned on the ex-Scottish international’s introduction as a second-half substitute. He thoroughly dominated the game and, despite being 36, ran rings around the opposing Hibs midfield before settling the contest with a terrific strike.

Ref watch

The main stand assistant curiously flagged offside for a Josh Mulligan header, while Craig Napier got an earful from the away support for halting play at a corner for Ryan Sweeney dragging down Ryan Porteous as opposed to letting it run and awarding a penalty.

Benefit of hindsight

Ron Gordon was in attendance. There is a whole litany of big-picture questions about past decisions which deserve to be thrown this way. But since we only have a few hundred words to play with and this article is about Tuesday night… how about David Gray hooking Ewan Henderson for Sylvester Jasper? Considering the form of their Hibs careers since January, it’s not a bad move on paper, but it certainly didn’t work at Dens. Henderson was one of the livelier attackers (not that there was much to beat) during his time on the park, while Jasper had a surprisingly rough evening after coming on.

