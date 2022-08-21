Hibs debrief: The performance of Josh Campbell, Willie Collum's influence on things, Marijan Čabraja's emotional strength
A look back at the Saturday’s match at Easter Road as Hibs drew 2-2 with nine-man Rangers thanks to Josh Campbell’s injury-time equaliser.
Player of the match
An easy award this week. Campbell not only won a point with a terrific strike in stoppage time, he was Hibs’ best player on the day and played a key part in the opening goal too. He’s often trusted in these big matches due to his work rate and doesn’t let the side down. There are still question marks over his effectiveness against some of the teams Hibs are expected to beat, but he’s undoubtedly a useful member of Lee Johnson’s first-team squad.
Defining moment
You can probably pick either red card here, or the obvious choice of Campbell’s equaliser. Rangers had got themselves back in front and would have been fancied to either see the game out or add to their lead, even though Hibs were still playing well, before John Lundstram saw red for a cynical challenge on Martin Boyle. That provided a real momentum shift in the match.
Ref watch
Who says Willie Collum likes to be the centre of attention? Both the penalty award for Rangers and Lundstram’s red card could be categorised as “soft”. He was right to show Rangers a second yellow card when Alfredo Morelos petulantly hit out at Marijan Čabraja when duelling for a high ball.
Benefit of hindsight
Lee Johnson wasn’t impressed with his side’s performance in the early going despite them holding Rangers at arms’ reach. He shifted things around, dumping the 3-5-2 in favour of the 4-3-3 shape they finished last weekend’s match against Livingston with. Considering Hibs played very well in the second half at the Tony Macaroni, and Johnson felt they improved after the formation change here, he may have wished he started with it.
Moment you may have missed
Čabraja broke down in tears at full-time in what’s been a hugely emotional week for the Croatian having just arrived back in the country on Friday following the funeral of his father. He showed incredible inner strength to come off the bench and put in the performance he did in such painful circumstances.