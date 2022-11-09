Hibs debrief: The troubling Hibs trend, supporter reaction to the players, lack of intensity

Player of the match

Even though they conceded two goals at home to Ross County, it’s still probably a member of the initial back three prior to the half-time change of formation. Ryan Porteous went walkabout at the second goal, but him charging forward from right-back in the second period at least rose the intensity levels. Rocky Bushiri and Paul Hanlon didn’t do an awful lot wrong and each made some impressive interventions, including Hanlon blocking what looked like a certain goal before County took the lead. If we want to nail one player down, let’s go for Bushiri.

Defining moment

Goalscorers Alex Iacovitti and Goerge Harmon celebrate as a dejected Chris Cadden bows his head following Ross County's 2-0 win over Hibs. Picture: SNS

Something a little left-field: Hibs had a free-kick in the second half. Joe Newell swung in a teasing ball into the penalty area and… it bounced out for a goal kick. It wasn’t a bad cross by any means and the midfielder showed his frustration at the lack of anyone attacking it. It was the kind of ball which, had it occurred at the other end, it most certainly would have been a goal. That is because, at this moment in time, Hibs fail to trouble opposition goalkeepers far too often from promising positions and are weak at defending crosses into their area.

Ref watch

There weren’t many big decisions to make for Alan Muir. The whistler waved away a first-half penalty appeal from the hosts but after a reasonably quick VAR check it was reckoned to be the correct decision.

Benefit of hindsight

With Kyle Magennis injured and Martin Boyle not fit there weren’t many complaints over the starting XI. Demetri Mitchell coming in for Marijan Cabraja was a bit surprising, but the Croatian hasn’t been at his early-season best in a good few weeks (understandably given his off-field emotional heartache). It wasn’t really a system failure on the part of Lee Johnson, it was the failure of many individuals on the evening and the management staff in having them ready to play.

Moment you may have missed

For those who left after the second goal or made a quick exit at full-time, there was further booing from the home crowd when the players applauded them for their support after the final whistle.

Message from the editor

