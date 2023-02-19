News you can trust since 1873
Hibs debrief: Will Fish's tremendous form, Aiden McGeady injury, Matthew Hoppe impact, Ron Gordon tribute

A look back at Saturday’s game at Easter Road as Hibs kept up their recent good form with a win over Kilmarnock.

By Craig Fowler
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Player of the match

A number of contenders for this. Both Jimmy Jeggo and CJ Egan-Riley were excellent in the middle of the park, giving Hibs the platform from which to dominate. Josh Campbell had an absolutely tremendous first half and would’ve been a clear winner until he faded a little after the break. Elie Youan frustrated at times with some overplaying but was a constant threat. And Ewan Henderson put in one of his better performances in a Hibs jersey, being involved a lot in the attack from the right wing. But let’s go for the man in top form at the moment: Will Fish. He was dominant in the air, robust in the challenge, cleared his lines when he had to and pinged 40-yard accurate passes at other moments. Oh, and he scored.

Defining moment

Ewan Henderson shoots for goal during Hibs' 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Easter Road. Picture: SNS
The second goal from Matthew Hoppe shortly after half-time killed the game off. The January signing had a terrific showing after coming on as substitute and was unlucky not to hit a second.

Ref watch

John Beaton was given one big call to make after VAR asked him to take a second look at Kyle Vassell’s high boot on Marijan Cabraja. Replays show the forward caught his opponent in the face with a high boot, which is always likely to merit a red for serious foul play. Vassell could claim that Cabraja’s momentum took him into the player’s boot as he went for the ball, making it a bit harsh on the Killie player.

Benefit of hindsight

Aiden McGeady’s injury was unfortunate and the winger is likely to miss extended time through injury after hearing a “pop” in the words of his manager. What may frustrate the winger further is that the injury occurred after he decided to continue his run down the wing when a through ball for Elie Youan would have seen the Frenchman through one on one with the goalkeeper, a run McGeady didn’t spot.

Moment you may have missed

Hibs fans displayed a ‘Persevere Ron’ banner in support of the club’s chairman after he revealed his battle with cancer.

