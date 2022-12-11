Hibs defeated in SWPL Cup final at Tynecastle as Rangers ease to victory in front of record crowd

In front of a record 3,727 crowd at Tynecastle Park, a goal in both halves was enough for the Glasgow side to see off Hibs and lift the trophy for the first time. Hibs struggled to break down the SWPL champions throughout the game and will have to wait another year for another opportunity to lift the SWPL Cup for a record eighth time.

Both sets of fans produced a lively atmosphere to try and encourage their teams with Rangers deploying their famous Union Bears and Hibs well supported too.

In a stop-start first half Rangers were forced into an early change after Jenny Danielsson was unable to continue after a head injury ten minutes in and replaced by Sam Kerr. They almost opened the scoring three minutes later but Kayla McCoy glanced a header just wide of the post from a corner. Rangers did get their goal, however, through Lizzie Arnot in the 16th minute. It was a wonderful hit from the former Hibs player, who managed to perfectly swerve the ball from long range into the top right corner.

Hibs were unable to find a way through at Tynecastle.

Hibs attempted to build opportunities for themselves to get back into the game, but were constantly thwarted by a stubborn Rangers defence who let nothing through. Dean Gibson’s side also restricted any opposition attacks after the opening goal with the SWPL champions only able to fire hopeful shots from distance in an attempt to double their lead. Hibs produced their best chance of the half right before the break as Rosie Livingstone broke through on the right and hit an inviting cross to the back post but there was no one in green shirt on the end of it.

Rangers once again started the second half strongly and almost increased their lead four minutes in. McCoy was once again found off a cross but the forward could only get underneath the ball to head over. Hibs had a great chance to equalise through Krystyna Freda eight minutes into the half. The striker was found in space inside the box but her well-struck effort was saved by the opposing keeper.

As the score continued to remain level, Rangers began to dominate possession and search for the all-important second goal. Kristy Maclean came inches away from finding that elusive second goal for Rangers when her long-range effort bounced off the top of the bar.