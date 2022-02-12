Sean Mackie departs on loan to end Hibs career at former club Raith Rovers
Sean Mackie has agreed a Rovers return to former club Raith, spelling the end of his Hibs career.
The left-back has five months left on his deal at Easter Road but will spend those final weeks in Kirkcaldy, on loan, with John McGlynn’s Championship hopefuls.
Mackie, a former youth player at Starks Park, was one of the players believed to have been made available for a move last month alongside Melker Hallberg and Scott Allan.
Like Allan he remained in Edinburgh but has now agreed a return back to Fife.
After leaving Rovers in 2016 the 23-year-old joined Hibs and made 22 appearances while also earning a Scotland under-21 call-up. He could be in contention for a place at Parkhead on Sunday when Rovers face Celtic in the Scottish Cup last 16.
Hibs confirmed his move in a short statement, adding: “Everyone at Hibernian FC wishes Sean all the best for the future and thanks him for his contribution.”