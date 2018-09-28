Hibs defender Paul Hanlon faces fitness test before St Mirren match

Paul Hanlon is a doubt for Hibs’ trip to St Mirren tomorrow.

The centre-back, who missed the win over Kilmarnock a fortnight ago with a hamstring problem, was substituted at the start of extra time in Tuesday’s Betfred Cup match against Aberdeen after feeling discomfort towards the end of the regulation 90 minutes.

Hanlon, pictured, will be monitored at East Mains today before a decision is taken on whether he is fit enough to be part of the travelling party.

One player who definitely won’t feature in Paisley is Jamie Maclaren. The Australian striker has missed the past two matches with a back problem and is expected to remain on the sidelines for another couple of weeks. With the international break coming up after next weekend’s home game against Hamilton Accies, Maclaren has effectively been ruled out until Hibs’ trip to Celtic Park on October 20.

David Gray is expected to return to the side after the captain missed the penalty shootout defeat by Aberdeen in midweek as a result of the dead leg that forced him off at half-time in last weekend’s 3-0 win away to Dundee. Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano could be back in the squad after a long-term lay-off with a finger problem, while left-back Miquel Nelom is in contention for a squad berth but remains short of match fitness following his arrival as a free agent last week.