Hibs defender Paul McGinn makes Scotland debut in big win over Austria
Hibs defender Paul McGinn has made his Scotland debut after coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Austria.
The 30-year-old, who was drafted into the squad on Monday after Rangers’ Nathan Patterson and Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser were forced to withdraw through injury, replaced Stephen O’Donnell with just over ten minutes remaining.
He joined his brother John McGinn on the pitch at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna as Scotland moved into second place in Group F of the World Cup qualifiers with a crucial victory.
Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon played and made a couple of vital saves, while Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet, who started Scotland’s last match against Moldova, came off the bench on 88 minutes.
Scotland are next in action on Saturday, October 9 when they face Israel. They currently lead the Israelis by a single point, with leaders Denmark seven points clear of second-placed Scotland after they thrashed Israel 4-0 in Copenhagen.