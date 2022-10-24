After progressing through the Manchester United academy, the young defender joined Hibs earlier this year and has already made a name for herself at the club. The versatile player captained the Manchester United Under 21’s team to the WSL Women’s Academy title last season when she was only 18-years-old and is already looking to win trophies at Hibs.

“Cups are a big part of Hibs’ history”, she told Edinburgh Evening News. “We want to carry that legacy on, and we want to get to the final and win the cup. To score 16 goals and concede zero in the last two rounds of the cup is really important and I’m very impressed with that.

“We will certainly challenge for the cup. It’s going to be hard with the teams that are going to be in the semi-finals never mind the final. We will be fully focused on the semi-final and hopefully we can reach the final and get to it.”

The semi-final draw for the SWPL Cup takes place tomorrow at 14:15. Edinburgh rivals Spartans are one of three sides that the club could draw, with Rangers and Glasgow City also progressing. The ties are set to take place on Sunday, November 6. Hibs are back in league action in their next fixture, facing Partick Thistle at Meadowbank, on Sunday at 2pm.