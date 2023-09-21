Hibs defender Poppy Lawson signs new contract
The 20-year-old has had an impressive season so far, with her partnership at the back with Leah Eddie growing stronger each game. In Hibs’ last three outings, Lawson has ensured their backline has remained strong with no one being able to find a way through. Now the future of the Edinburgh side’s defence looks even more secure as the defender puts pen to paper for a new long-term deal.
“I’m very pleased to be signing a new deal,” she told Hibs “I’m grateful to the Club for putting their faith in me, bringing me into the Club last season and now I’m reaping the rewards for all the hard work that I’ve put in over the past 15 months. I can’t wait to see where this club can go.”
Lawson was a product of Manchester United’s academy, captaining the Under 21’s team to League success before moving north of the border last year. In her debut campaign, she made 20 appearances as Hibs finished fifth in the SWPL1 and runners up in the Sky Sports Cup.
"Poppy has been a pleasure to work with she is a keen learner and leader within the group,” manager Grant Scott added. “She is another exciting young player with an abundance of potential and has already had experience in the SWPL playing a key role in our recent three consecutive clean sheets prior to the international break. Myself and the staff look forward to working with Poppy over the next two years."