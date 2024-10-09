Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deadline-day signing 'jumping' at any chance to impress in crisis area

Late arrival Jack Iredale is pushing hard to become the answer to David Gray’s defensive prayers, as the deadline-day signing continues to press for a first-team place. And Hibs boss Gray said the Irish centre-half is “ready” to answer the call-up after playing his way up to full match fitness on the training ground.

Desperate to stop the bleeding caused by consistently conceding soft goals, rookie head coach Gray is considering all options to strengthen his backline. In the wake of last weekend’s dispiriting 2-1 home loss to Motherwell, the gaffer promised that he wouldn’t “give up” on anyone – but warned that “there are players waiting, ready to come in all the time.”

Iredale, signed just minutes before the summer transfer window closed, has been “jumping” in training, according to Gray. The 28-year-old former Bolton defender has also been on the bench for the last two games – and provides a handy alternative should the manager decide to break up the pairing of Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O’Hora.

“If I called upon him, he's ready to step in already,” said Gray. “I’ve seen that with how he's trained. The priority now is just to try and keep him going and get him as fit as he can be.

“He’s been on the bench, he’s trained consistently, and he's getting stronger every day. He’s a real good character in the group as well, which is great.

“He's jumping about to try and get into the team and that's the focus for him. There's competition for places everywhere; him joining the squad now gives us competition everywhere.”