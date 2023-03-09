The 23-year-old was capped by Belgium at under-19 and under-21 level, and speaking ahead of the World Cup hinted that he hadn’t given up on representing the Red Devils as a full internationalist.

But Congo DR national team coach Sébastien Desabre has confirmed that the centre-back will be available for selection for the Leopards once he recovers from injury – and would have been in contention for the upcoming AFCON qualifying double-header against Mauritania had he not been sidelined.

Although born in Belgium, Bushiri has family ties to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and could make his debut in June when Congo DR face Gabon in the fifth round of qualifying.

Rocky Bushiri is set to represent Congo DR at senior international level

The former Norwich City player is currently working his way back from an ankle problem but while he isn’t putting a timescale on his return, he is understood to be hopeful of regaining fitness in time to be available for the post-split matches.

Speaking to the Hibs website in January when the nature of his injury was confirmed, Bushiri said: “This injury has been difficult for me to get my head around, but I have to stay positive and focus on returning stronger. I felt like Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me, so I’m determined to come back an even better player and hope to see all the fans soon.”

