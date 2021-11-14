Hibs defender Ryan Porteous gets Scotland call-up
Hibs defender Ryan Porteous has been called up by Scotland manager Steve Clarke ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Denmark.
He has been drafted in as cover for Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, who has not recovered from a throat infection in time to rejoin the squad for the final World Cup qualifier at Hampden.
McTominay had pulled out of the squad shortly before the Moldova match on Friday.
Porteous earned his first senior Scotland call-up for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan in November 2019, but did not play in either fixture.
It is the first time he has been called up by Clarke, who drafted Hearts centre-back John Souttar in as a late replacement for the injured Grant Hanley before the victory in Moldova.
Porteous has played for Scotland at under-19s and under-21 level.
The 22-year-old from Dalkeith made his first team debut for Hibs in 2017-18 after a season on loan at Edinburgh City.
He suffered a knee injury in January 2019 that required surgery and ruled him out for the rest of the 2018-19 season. However, he has a regular starter for the past two seasons under Jack Ross.
The manager backed Porteous following a controversial red card at Ibrox for a tackle on Rangers’ Joe Aribo earlier this season and has since called out abuse and threats the player received as a result.
