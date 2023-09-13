Watch more videos on Shots!

It was Hibs’ best performance under Grant Scott since his return as they completely destroyed a formidable opponent under the light. The Dons could barely lay of glove on the hosts as Baucom put in an unbelievable performance as she netted her first hat-trick for the club.

“She’s [Baucom] had a couple of penalties so far and we had been asking her to get more from open play,” Scott told the Edinburgh Evening News. “She’s got a couple of those today which is good. She has anticipated the error well for the second so I am really pleased with her. We were hopeful she would come in and get goals and now she is starting to do that.”

Aberdeen came into the game on fine form and showed it early on with multiple chances to take the lead. Francesca Ogilvie forced Katie Fraine into a good save in the opening exchanges before going close again just moments later as she sent the ball wide of the post. However, Hibs continued to grow into the game and took the lead just after the 20 minute mark. Abbie Ferguson managed to lose her marker and break into the box before squaring the ball to Baucom who calmly placed it into the net. Ferguson almost got her second assist of the game just before half time as she flashed the ball across the goal but no one was there to finish it off.

It was a dominant performance from Hibs. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

It was almost the perfect start for the hosts as Naomi Powell’s volley flew just wide of the target at the start of the second half. Hibs made it 2-0 in bizarre fashion 10 minutes in as Maddison Finnie’s pass went beyond the ‘keeper which allowed Baucom to knock it into the net before the visitors were able to clear. A third goal would soon be struck as Baucom completed her hat-trick from the spot after Madison Finnie brought down the striker in the box before being given her marching orders. Hibs continued their wonderful attacking display and added a fourth 70 minutes in. McGregor took down the ball and dinked the ‘keeper with an fantastic effort outside the box on her 100th appearance for the club. Nunn was next to get in on the act as she tapped home a rebounded shot after the ‘keeper couldn’t keep hold of Eilidh Adams' ranged effort to round off a fantastic victory.