Hibs have exited the summer transfer shopping period and now are looking ahead to the rest of the first half of this season.

Head coach David Gray opted for the quality over quantity approach in the window and while that meant not as many incomings, the likes of Josh Mulligan, Jamie McGrath and Miguel Chaiwa have all hit the ground running in Leith. Hibs showed up well in European qualifiers before heartbreaking play-off exit in the Conference League after extra time versus Legia Warsaw. Now all focus turns to domestic matters.

The club website lists 26 senior players right now that Gray is working with. We go through every one on the Hibs depth chart and provide an overall squad verdict after the window’s closure.

Jordan Smith - GK The number one right now but has a fight on his hands.

Raphael Sallinger - GK A summer arrival who'll be keen to become the main man.

Murray Johnson - GK Highly rated and still only 20, who after loan spells, is currently third in pecking order with chance to learn from those ahead.