Is this the strongest XI available to Gray? | Canva/author's own notation

Busy window of ins and outs provides gaffer with multiple choices

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 31 different deals done, ranging from first pro contracts and big-money signings to quiet departures agreed, the depth chart of players available to David Gray looks a lot different than it did when he took over as Hibs boss back in early June. And, while there will obviously be a focus on the starting XI, one of Gray’s priorities in his first window as gaffer was to create genuine competition for places in key positions.

There’s been a complete changing of the guard at the back, with a new goalkeeper and three new central defenders in the door, even if Jack Iredale’s deadline-beating arrival was a close run thing. The middle of the park has been flooded with bodies, giving the boss just the 10 – that’s TEN, Vidi printer fans – central midfielders to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, while Gray would have liked to land another striker to support or challenge both Myko Kuharevich and Kieron Bowie, he’s not exactly short of options at the top end park. Certainly not when it comes to wide players, anyway.

With free agents still searching for clubs and no football manager ever entirely satisfied with the players at their disposal, there’s still room for more movement, with sporting director Malky Mackay admitting they could well draft in at least one more new face. But, as things stand, let’s take a look at Gray’s available personnel – and, using a 4-3-3 just as a starting guide, examine where they’ll fit into his plans.

Goalkeeper

First choice: Josef Bursik. Hasn’t been hugely impressive so far. But established as No. 1

Challenger 1: Jordan Smith. There just in case.

Bursik | SNS Group

Challenger 2: Max Boruc. A number of clubs were interested in taking him on loan. Would be remarkable if he leapt into the top spot before January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right back

First choice: Lewis Miller. A tight one this, given the competition for places. But the Socceroos defender has a lot of the qualities admired by Gray, who will be hoping the knee injury currently being treated by Football Australia staff survives the long-haul flight back from international duty.

Challengers: This won’t be the first time Chris Cadden appears on this list. But he’s an obvious contender. And Kanayo Megwa is also an option who can play more than one position.

Central defence

First choice pairing: Warren O’Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta. Despite some decidedly shaky moments, both appear virtually guaranteed starters. For now.

O’Hora | SNS Group

Challengers: Rocky Bushiri clearly doesn’t fit into Gray’s ideal back line, based on selections so far. Jack Iredale, brought in on Deadline Day, might be closer to the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left back

First choice: Jordan Obita. An ever-present, although his form has dipped at the start of this season.

Challengers: Nicky Cadden, like his twin brother Chris, gets more than one namecheck on this depth chart. And Megwa, already in the right back rotation, can also play on the left.

Central midfield

First choice: It looks as if Gray will go with some variation on Nectar Triantis, Joe Newell and Hyeokkyu Kown in the middle of the park.

Kwon's arrival gives Gray more midfield options. | SNS Group

Challengers: Where to begin? Josh Campbell started the season as first-choice No. 10. Nathan Moriah-Welsh has ambitions to play more regularly. Rudi Molotnikov brings flair and energy to a number of positions, not least in behind the striker in a tweaked 4-2-3-1. And Dylan Levitt is still around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outsiders: We need a special category for guys like Nohan Kenneh, Luke Amos and – slightly unfairly, given his injury issues – Jake Doyle-Hayes, who are nowhere near the picture. Doyle-Hayes might get back in when fit. The other two may not even train with the first team all that often.

Wing

First choice: Let’s go out on a limb and say Junior Hoilett on the left, as soon as the veteran Canadian international is fit to play, with Martin Boyle on the right. But it’s a very tight call.

Can a fit Youan force his way back into first team? | SNS Group

Challengers: Elie Youan is back in training. He has to be a contender on the left and right. Nicky Cadden AND Chris Cadden are also both options out wide.

Outsider: Does Harry McKirdy feature in the mix? Hard to call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Forward

First choice/challenger: This is a straight fight between Myko Kuharevich and Kieron Bowie, although the latter can also play on the right wing. With potentially one more contender to be added …

Alternatives: Boyle has been used as a second striker and even an out-and-out forward at times, although he’s not at his best when moved from the wing. Youan also puts in a shift in a front two, when required.