Fresh faces: Emi Marcondes is embraced by fellow January signing Myziane Maolida after opening the scoring.

A proper team. A very deliberate choice of words by Nick Montgomery. And a fair enough assessment of the Hibs side taking shape under his leadership.

So, sure, supporters may always feel that watching an Edinburgh derby is like driving with the engine warning light on; there’s always the risk of a blown gasket or cracked crankshaft bringing a grinding halt to all forward progress. But it certainly doesn’t feel as if dropping two points at Tynecastle represents a serious loss of momentum.

Having outshot their hosts 21-14, with half a dozen of their efforts on target, the visitors deserved to leave Gorgie with a first Edinburgh derby win on enemy territory since 2019. But for a wrong-headed penalty award, they surely would have headed back across the city with all three points.

On the back of the weekend win over Dundee at Easter Road, and with Ross County visiting on Saturday, it’s worth looking beyond the headline result. And taking a deeper look at some of the key lessons learned, once the sound and fury had settled.

Emi Marcondes is a rare talent

The Danish playmaker, a proper No. 10 in the best traditions of the position, was rightly serenaded by choruses of “Super Emiliano” by the Hibs fans last night. Until his legs gave way in the closing stages, hardly surprising for someone who spent eight months on the sidelines, he was a cut above almost everyone else on the park.

Marcondes had spoken on the eve of the match about his plans to play his way AROUND the blood and thunder elements of a typically tempestuous derby. Half a yard in his head, a quarter of a yard gained through quality of touch, another vital gap generated by the ability to pass with accuracy … it all added up to a very impressive performance from the on-loan Bournemouth player.

Montgomery acknowledged his importance in the overall performance, saying: “Emi is a top-class player, he scored his goal and had another one cleared off the line in the first half. For someone who has not played for eight months, to speak to him and convince him to come here, to buy into what we’re doing, we can see the fans love him, the players love him – and he’s just a top, top player.

“He’s getting fitter every week in training and in games. He took a bit of knock in his first game at Kilmarnock, that set him back a bit. But you saw again tonight the quality that he brings. He’s also a guy who brings a calmness to the team. He really links up well with the front players. He’s been fantastic for us.”

The engine room is running at full throttle

Between them, skipper Joe Newell and new arrival Nathan Moriah-Welsh exerted a strong grip on central midfield, forcing Hearts into positional and personnel changes to adapt. If it would be too simple to suggest that Newell floats like a butterfly while Moriah-Welsh stings like a bee, with both bringing more complete talents to the game, they do combine well.

Moriah-Welsh, who signed a two-and-a-half-year contract when he joined Hibs last month, must be a nightmare to play against. Able to sit off and intercept passes, he mixes that clever positioning with a devotion to what coaches call the “Just take it off him …” method of defending.

Monty, explaining why he took the former Bournemouth prospect off in the closing stages, said: “Nathan just ran himself into the ground, and then he got a kick on his ankle at the end. He’s another player who came in during the window and settled really well.

“I think he covered every blade of grass at Tynecastle, won so many second balls. He was outstanding.”

Fans need to take responsibility for their actions

The threat posed by missile throwing from the cheap seats can only be eradicated when clubs call out their own supporters. Montgomery did that immediately after the game, making his feelings on the issue clear – and pointing out that Marcondes had also been targeted when taking a corner in the first half.

We’re not talking about paper cups or even the odd pie; Lawrence Shankland’s catch-and-bite move on the one thrown at him after scoring from the penalty spot might have been the best bit of skill in the whole game. But the stuff that can really hurt players? Only an idiot thinks that’s acceptable.

Hibs are on the up

Back-to-back performances of attacking intent show that, while everyone would like to see some sharper finishing all round, Hibs have the firepower to unsettle most teams. Supporters can see that for themselves.

Admitting that he was thoroughly disappointed not to have beaten Hearts on their own turf, Montgomery pointed out: “That’s a sign of the team I have assembled, with some help, in the window. The momentum has been building in the last couple of weeks.